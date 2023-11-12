Booters trying to adapt with cold and windy Melbourne

Bangladesh national football team concentrated on recovery from 20-hour of journey after reaching Melbourne last night ahead of Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying fixture against Australia.

The charges of Javier Cabrera had a recovery session at hotel gymnasium on Sunday morning and are scheduled to have another stretching session in the afternoon before starting training with the ball from Monday.

"After almost 20 hours of journey, we have to make sure that the players recover as much as possible. That is why we prioritise recovery session in morning after some sleep and later breakfast of course," Cabrera said in a video message sent by Bangladesh Football Federation on Sunday.

Cabrera also thinks quick adaptability of the players with the cold weather in Melbourne will be the key to doing well.

"Tomorrow there will be the first of three sessions ahead of the match," the 39-year-old coach said. "Weather is different here from Bangladesh. It is now 20 degrees Celsius in the morning and the game will be held around 8:00pm, which means the match will be held at around 10 to 11 degree Celsius which is quite cold for us. But that's why we came here four to five days earlier and that is enough time to adapt with the conditions."

Defender Rahmat Mia, too, believes the early the arrival in Melbourne will help them get acclimatised with the windy and cold weather.

"We came into a windy and cold environment from warm weather. I think coming here four days before the match will help us adjust with the conditions because it is tough to perform in cold after a sudden arrival in Melbourne," said Rahmat.