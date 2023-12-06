BFF extends contract with Cabrera 

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) renewed its contract with current head coach Javier Cabrera for another year running till December 2024.

Cabrera, 33, took charge of the national team in January 2022. He was able to lead the men in red and green to two a solitary win and two draws in eight matches in his first year. He had to wait for his seventh match to taste his first win as Bangladesh beat Cambodia 1-0.

The Spaniard turned things around in his second year as he coached Bangladesh to five wins, two of which came in an impressive 2023 SAFF Championships run that saw the men in red and green reach the semis of the tournament.

In 21 matches overall, Cabrera has won six and has drawn as many games while suffering nine defeats meaning he had a win percentage of 28.57 percent.

