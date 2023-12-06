Football
Star Sports Report 
Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:24 PM

Most Viewed

Football

BFF extends contract with Cabrera 

Star Sports Report 
Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:22 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:24 PM

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) renewed its contract with current head coach Javier Cabrera for another year running till December 2024. 

Cabrera, 33, took charge of the national team in January 2022. He was able to lead the men in red and green to two a solitary win and two draws in eight matches in his first year. He had to wait for his seventh match to taste his first win as Bangladesh beat Cambodia 1-0. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Spaniard turned things around in his second year as he coached Bangladesh to five wins, two of which came in an impressive 2023 SAFF Championships run that saw the men in red and green reach the semis of the tournament. 

In 21 matches overall, Cabrera has won six and has drawn as many games while suffering nine defeats meaning he had a win percentage of 28.57 percent. 
 

Related topic:
BFFJavier Cabrera
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Booters trying to adapt with cold and windy Melbourne

3w ago

BFF gives in to female footballers' salary demand

Cabrera likely to get extension

6d ago

Bangladesh up for Maldives challenge

Cabrera welcomes Australia challenge

3w ago
|রাজনীতি

মনোনয়নপত্র প্রত্যাহার করুন, জনগণ ক্ষমা করবে না: রিজভী

রিজভী বলেন, কাকে এমপি ঘোষণা করা হবে, আর কাকে তালিকা থেকে ছেঁটে ফেলা হবে সব কিছুই প্রস্তুত আছে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ফোর্বসের ক্ষমতাধর নারীর তালিকায় ৪৬তম প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification