Sabina & Co to receive salaries from FIFA fund

Bangladesh women's football team players will receive their monthly salaries from FIFA fund instead of sponsors' money from now on, confirmed Bangladesh Football Federation's general secretary Emran Hossain Tushar.

"We had applied to the FIFA to consider disbursing the salaries from the FIFA fund, to which it had a few questions. Now that we have been able to convince FIFA regarding the issue, the salaries of women footballers will be paid from the annual fund that we receive from FIFA from April 2024," Emran told The Daily Star.

The BFF had been paying the players increased salaries -- ranging from Tk 10,000 to Tk 50,000 depending on contracts with individual players -- since September last year after the salary-hike was approved by the executive committee in August.

Captain Sabina Khatun reportedly gets the highest grade of salary, which is Tk 50,000.

In total, the salaries cost around 11 lakh taka for a total of 30+plus players of senior national team as well as age-level players who stay at the BFF dormitory round the year.

Managing from sponsors' money, which was inadequate and irregular, meant there were often delays in payments which had led to a number of revolts in the camp in the past. Now that the the fund has been secured, there is guarantee that the players will receive money regularly.

Emran claimed that they had to do away with a few projects in the budget to accommodate the women's salaries into the FIFA fund, which is worth roughly around Tk 10 crore.