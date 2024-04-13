Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against Cologne during the Bundesliga match in Munich, southern Germany on April 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro hit a second-half stunner and Thomas Mueller scored late to beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday, delaying Bayer Leverkusen's title party to Sunday at the earliest.

Bayern's win means Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, 13 points clear of the Bavarians, need to beat Werder Bremen on Sunday to lift the Bundesliga for the first time.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made seven changes to his side before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal and the match was scoreless at half-time despite Harry Kane and Mathys Tel hitting the woodwork.

Former Borussia Dortmund player Guerreiro, named at left-back ahead of Canada's Alphonso Davies, unleashed a curling shot from outside the box which broke the deadlock after 65 minutes.

Mueller added a second to seal the win in the third minute of stoppage time.