Argentina suffer first defeat in World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay's defender Ronald Araujo (R) fouls Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (L) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification match between Argentina and Uruguay at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires on November 16, 2023. Photo: AFP

Uruguay ended Argentina's 14-match unbeaten streak with a 2-0 victory over the world champions in World Cup qualifiers at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires on Friday.

Defender Ronald Araujo fired Uruguay ahead on 41 minutes before Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez made the game safe with an 87th-minute goal on the counterattack to settle a hard-fought clash at the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

It was Lionel Messi and Argentina's first defeat of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, and their first loss since they were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia at the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Argentina, who had won all four of their opening qualifiers, remain on top of the standings with 12 points from five matches. Uruguay's win leaves them in second place on 10 points.