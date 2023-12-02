Football
AFP, Buenos Aires
Sat Dec 2, 2023 08:29 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 08:39 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup

AFP, Buenos Aires
Sat Dec 2, 2023 08:29 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 08:39 AM

Lionel Messi is not ruling out another bid for World Cup glory with Argentina in 2026 despite acknowledging that time is working against him.

Messi, who recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or, raised the World Cup almost a year ago after starring for Argentina in the final against France in Doha.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 36-year-old had suggested at the time that the tournament in Qatar would be his last and that he wouldn't be around for the next tournament which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

But having moved to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami and continued performing for the national team in qualifiers for 2026, he says the door remains open.

"I'm not thinking about the World Cup and I'm not saying 100 percent that I won't be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won't be there. Then we'll see," said Messi in an interview with Argentina's Star+.

The Argentina captain said his focus is on June's Copa America which will be held in the United States.

"Maybe we'll do well at the Copa America and everything will work out for us to continue. Maybe not. Realistically it's difficult," he said of the chance of a sixth consecutive appearance in the World Cup.

Messi said he would be "the first to know when I can be there and when I can't. I'm also aware that I've gone to a lesser league. But it's all about the personal side of things and the way you deal with it and how you compete.

"As long as I feel I'm well and can continue to contribute, I'm going to do it. Today all I'm thinking about is getting to the Copa America. After that, time will tell if I'm there or not.

"I'm going to arrive at an age that, normally, doesn't allow me to play in the World Cup. I said I don't think I'm going to be there. It looked like after the World Cup I was retiring and it was the opposite. Now I want to be there more than ever," he added.

Related topic:
footballLionel MessiFIFA World Cup 2026Argentina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Maradona's final hours

6d ago

Brazil to be sanctioned for Maracana violence in Argentina clash 

1w ago

Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet

I-League logo

Players approached to fix matches in India's I-League

15h ago

China tour for Messi's Miami called off

huti
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হুতিরা ইসরায়েলের জন্য কি ভয়ংকর হয়ে উঠছে

গত ১০ বছরের ঘটনা প্রবাহ দেখে মনে হচ্ছে, ইয়েমেনের ‘ঘরোয়া শক্তি’ থেকে ‘আঞ্চলিক মাথাব্যথা’ হয়ে ওঠা হুতিরা যেন গত ৭ অক্টোবরের পর ক্রমশ ‘আন্তর্জাতিক হুমকি’ হয়ে উঠছে।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

ইউএনওদেরও বদলির নির্দেশ ইসির

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification