Argentina beat Brazil again as the 'Little Devil' pulls strings

In a battle between two South American giants, Argentina came out on top in flying colours against defending champions Brazil today in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

The Albicelestes, who are yet to taste the ultimate glory in the competition, won 3-0 at the Jakarta International Stadium, courtesy of captain and playmaker Claudio Echeverri leading from the front with a hattrick.

Echeverri, known as El Diablito (the Little Devil), justified his reputation and was exemplary on the evening, orchestrating attacks – leading to his side's 18 shots on target against Brazil's 14 – and ending three of those successfully, starting in the 28th minute.

Argentina went on to strike two more in the second half, the latter arriving in the 71st minute, sealing the deal in the South American 'clasico' -- registering their first-ever win against four-time winners Brazil in the tournament.

The win arrives as a double delight for Echeverri and Co, who saw their senior team, led by Lionel Messi, edge a 1-0 victory against eternal rivals Brazil in Tuesday's ill-tempered contest, marred by violence in the stands of the Maracana Stadium in a World Cup qualifying fixture.

In the semi-finals, Argentina will face off Germany on November 28 after a Paris Brunner's second-half penalty enabled the latter secure a 1-0 win over Spain earlier in the day.

The ongoing 24-nation tournament -- boasting graduates in the likes of Luis Figo, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Neymar, among others -- began on November 10 and will conclude on December 2.