Germany down Argentina in FIFA U-17 WC classic

Argentina have now lost their last six semifinals in the competition.

Germany players celebrate after win against Argentina in the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia on November 28, 2023. Photo: X

Paris Brunner scored a brace then netted a shootout-winning penalty as Germany beat Argentina in a FIFA U-17 World Cup classic, reaching the final of the tournament for the first time since its inaugural edition in 1985.

Agustin Ruberto scored a hat-trick for Argentina but his incredible efforts proved in vain as the Germans edged home on spot-kicks, with Player of the Match Konstantin Heide saving Argentina's first two attempts.

Germany looked set to be heading through in normal time when they led 3-2 in the game's dying moments – but Ruberto's clinical 97th-minute finish sent the game to a shootout.

Argentina duo Franco Mastantuono and Claudio Echeverri then saw their penalties saved by Heide before Brunner clinched an unforgettable win.

Germany struck the first blow of the match, with Brunner tricking his way into space on the left flank before squeezing a shot underneath Jeremias Florentine in the Argentina goal.

Argentina levelled when Ruberto lashed in after Dylan Gorosito won possession from Brunner then cut the ball back to the No9.

If Ruberto's first goal was routine, his second in first-half stoppage time was sensational. The River Plate attacker sat down centre-back Finn Jeltsch with a swift change of direction then crashed a shot into the top corner.

Germany made a strong start to the second half and levelled through another fine Brunner goal. The Borussia Dortmund ace seized on a loose ball from Argentina stopper Florentine, drove forward, then curled in a sumptuous strike from the edge of the box.

Christian Wuck's side visibly grew in confidence after making it 2-2 and, on 69 minutes, they regained the lead when Max Moerstedt expertly headed home from six yards.

Then came Ruberto's last-gasp leveller, before Germany prevailed on penalties, with Argentina's introduction of back-up goalkeeper Franco Villalba for the shootout proving in vain.

Germany coach Christian Wuck said after match, "It's wonderful, I'm incredibly happy for the boys. Especially because they basically slept through the entire first half. We scored on a counter-attack and then went into a kind of state of shock. We weren't in the tackles and the Argentinians were able to play their game - exactly what we didn't want.

"We then showed our true colours in the second half. We defended bravely and were much more aggressive than the Argentinians. That's why I'm proud, because the lads changed their game, were brave, realised that something was possible here and won the game in the end."