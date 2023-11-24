Argentina desperate to add missing silverware to trophy cabinet

Heavyweights collide in U-17 World Cup quarters today

The ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia has thrown up a pair of mouth-watering quarter-finals, with two sets of continental heavyweights coming together today to battle it out for a place in the last four.

Spain will face Germany in the opening one (Bangladesh time 2:30pm), with the two European giants still searching for their first-ever title at this level. Both have been fired to this stage by Barcelona stars-in-the-making, in the shape of Marc Guiu and Germany captain Noah Darvich.

The second semi-final berth will be decided by an U-17 Superclásico, as Brazil take on Argentina (Bangladesh time 6:00pm).

The Selecáõ are the competition's second-most successful side, with only Nigeria (5) having won more than their four U-17 world titles. Argentina, for their part, are yet to win this competition, and will be dead-set on eliminating their neighbours.

Claudio Echeverri, the Albiceleste captain and No10, said: "The team are here to become world champions… It's the only title the country is missing, and we're going to do our best to get it."

For Argentina, Friday's showdown will not only be about a place in the last four, but also a chance to exact revenge. On 23 April this year, Diego Placente's team faced Brazil in a pulsating last group game in the final phase of South American U-17 Championship [Sudamericano] – a match Brazil won to be crowned continental champions.

On that memorable afternoon in Quito, Brazil were 2-0 inside 30 minutes with strikes from Riquelme – ironically named after Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme – and Dudu. However, Argentina showed great resolve to draw level through Juan Gimenez and Echeverri. Despite that comeback, Joao Pedro put A Seleção ahead again in the 60th minute, and 3-2 it would remain.

"Against Brazil, both teams will desperately want to win so we're going to do our best. At the Sudamericano we were left with a bitter taste after they beat us, but now we have the chance of revenge at the World Cup," Echeverri said.