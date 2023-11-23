Brazil to be sanctioned for Maracana violence in Argentina clash 

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee is set to open an investigation into the violent clash between Brazil and Argentina fans in their World Cup Qualifier clash at Maracana Stadium on Wednesday, Brazilian news outlet Globo reported on Wednesday.

Article 17 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, in its 2023 version, makes it clear that the home side and its governing body, the CBF, is solely responsible for the safety of the game.

"Home clubs and federations are responsible for order and security in and around the stadium before, during and after games. [...] They are responsible for incidents of any type," the article reads.

Punishments can be fines, playing one or more matches without an audience (or with a limited audience), a ban on playing games at a particular stadium, an obligation to play on a neutral field or even deduction of points and expulsion from competitions.

Brazilian and Argentine fans started fighting behind one of the goals during the national anthems, prompting police to charge at the travelling contingent with batons.

Argentina fans responded by ripping up and throwing seats at the officers as other spectators panicked and came onto the pitch to escape the fighting.

One Argentina fan lay on the field with a bloodied face before being taken from the stadium on a stretcher.

The Argentina team went over to the terraces to try to calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi accused the Brazilian police of brutality as the match was delayed by half an hour after clashes between police and visiting fans.

"It was bad because we saw how they were beating people ... The police, as it already happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with nightsticks, there were players who had families over there," Messi said in a pitchside television interview.

"We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy.

"You think about the families, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we were more concerned about that than playing a match that, at that point, was of secondary importance."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the incident on Wednesday.

"Without exception, all players, fans, staff and managers need to be safe and protected to play and enjoy football and I urge the competent authorities to ensure this is respected at all levels," Infantino said in a statement.