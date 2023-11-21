Brazil take on world champions Argentina

One of the most sought-after contests in world football will take place amongst two of the fiercest rivals as Brazil square off against world champions Argentina in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier contest at the iconic Maracana Stadium, kicking off at 6:30 am [Bangladesh Time] on Wednesday.

Both sides are coming off the back of defeats but are at opposite spectrums considering their positions on the table.

Lionel Messi's Argentina top the table with four wins and a loss, while Brazil have blown hot and cold, winning just two and losing as many fixtures in five matches.

Argentina had registered four wins on the trot before being put to the sword in a 2-0 loss against Uruguay in their last game, while Colombia's Luis Diaz netted a brace to put down Brazil in a 2-1 defeat.

Injury threatens Brazil's ranks, having lost Vinicius Jr in the Colombia encounter. Forwards Neymar and Richarlison were already ruled out and interim coach Fernando Diniz would be desperate to welcome back striker Gabriel Jesus up front along with Rodrygo and Gabriel Martinelli. As for the Albiceleste, only centre back Lisandro Martinez is the major absentee.

Nothing would work better for fifth-placed Brazil to bring their hot and cold run back on track than a win against their archrivals in their final game of the year. The top six teams in a 10-team table will directly qualify for the 2026 edition of the mega event from South America.

As thing stands, a win against Messi and Co would be a daunting task as Argentina have won two and drawn one of their last three internationals against Brazil, including a famous 1-0 success in the final of the Copa America in July 2021. Their last meeting on Brazilian soil, two years ago, was abruptly ended by Covid health officials.

In overall records, Brazil have the upper hand on Argentina with 46 wins against the Albiceleste's 41. Twenty-six encounters ended in a draw.

Brazil forward Endrick, who is unlikely to start against Argentina, had nothing but praise for eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi. The 17-year-old Palmeiras striker, who will join Spanish giants Real Madrid next summer, cherished the chance of meeting Messi up close.

"Messi is phenomenal, he is the best in the world today and to be able to play against him, to see him up close, will be a wonderful experience," he told at a news conference.

"What matters to me is that the team wins and, if I get to play, I want to help," he said.