Late Palmeiras comeback sets up Messi-PSG showdown

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi with Palmeiras' Allan Andrade after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS

Brazil's Palmeiras fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on Monday, a result which secured both teams a place in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez had Miami on course for a second surprise victory in the tournament after their win over Porto.

But the Brazilian side struck twice in the last 10 minutes through Paulinho and Mauricio to make sure of their place in the knockout stage.

Inter Miami will face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 while Palmeiras will have an all-Brazilian encounter with Botofogo.

For Miami's Lionel Messi, who celebrates his 38th birthday on Tuesday, the next round will see him face his former club PSG for the first time since leaving them to join Miami in 2023.

The result meant that Egyptian club Al Ahly and Porto were both eliminated despite producing a highly entertaining 4-4 draw at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

