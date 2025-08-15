Afeida, Sapna off to join Bhutan’s RTC for August’s second Laos mission

Bangladesh captain and defensive pillar Afeida Khandaker and midfield heartbeat Sapna Rani have departed for Bhutan to join Royal Thimphu College Women's Football Club (RTC WFC) ahead of the 2025 AFC Women's Champions League preliminary stage.

The fixtures will be held in Laos, where Afeida and Sapna have played pivotal roles in helping Bangladesh U-20s advance from the AFC Asian Cup qualifying stage earlier this month after doing the same for the senior side in Myanmar in June-July.

Afeida and Sapna will link up with national teammates Tohura Khatun, Shamsunnahar Jr, and Shaheda Akter Ripa, who have already debuted for the Bhutanese side in the ongoing Bhutan Women's National League.

Placed in Group D, RTC Women -- the only Bhutanese club in the competition -- will face Kaohsiung Attackers FC (Chinese Taipei) on August 25, Naegohyang Women's FC (DPR Korea) on August 28, and Master FC (Lao PDR) on August 31 in their second continental campaign.

Last season, Bangladesh internationals Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, and Sabina Khatun represented RTC Women. This year, Monika and Sabina are featuring for Paro Women, and Maria with Thimphu City Women.