Ritu Porna strikes but RTC go down

Bangladeshi forward Ritu Porna Chakma made a brilliant international club competition debut but her Bhutanese outfit -- Royal Thimphu College FC -- surrendered a lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat to Bam Khatoon FC in their group opener of the preliminary stage of the AFC Women's Champions League on Sunday.

Without Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun, RTC FC, who featured two Bangladeshi midfielders in Maria Manda and Monica Chakma, tried to fight against the comparatively strong Iranian side and surprised Bam Khatoon by taking the lead against the run of play.

Availing a pass in the right flank, Ritu unleashed a left-footed screamer from around 30 yards that went right into the top-right bin in the 27th minute, garnering applause from the home crowd at the Changlimithang Stadium.

Bam Khatoon, however, bounced back soon by equalising in the 33rd minute with a nice volley from Hamoudi.

After resumption, Monica Chakma came close to restoring the lead after being fed by compatriot Maria Manda's square pass inside the box but Monica saw her low drive saved by Bam Khatoon's goalkeeper in the 55th minute.

The Iranian outfit found the winning goal in the 75th minute.

The presence of Sabina could have strengthened the attacking lineup of Royal Thimphu College FC but the club was unable to register Sabina for not acquiring the International Transfer Certificate from Indian outfit Kickstart FC where she last played in January.