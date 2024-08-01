Sabina, three others set to play in inaugural Women’s AFC Champions League

Bangladesh women's football team captain Sabina Khatun, midfielders Maria Manda and Monika Chakma, and winger Ritu Porna Chakma have an opportunity to be part of the inaugural AFC Women's Champions League this year for Bhutan's Royal Thimphu College SC.

The Bhutanese club has offered contracts to the four Bangladesh players to play for them in the preliminary stage of inaugural edition on August 25-31.

"During the two FIFA friendlies against Bhutan last week, Royal Thimphu approached us to allow Sabina, Ritu, Maria and Monika to play for them in the upcoming AFC Women's Champions League," said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akhter Kiron.

"We initially denied to release the players for the sake of their preparation for the upcoming SAFF Women's Championship. But later agreed to release them after consulting with head coach Peter Butler.

"As the tournament will feature strong teams and Sabina and the others will benefit from it ahead of the SAFF Women's Championship in October. The players will sign a three-week contract for August 10-31," she added.

At the preliminary stage, 13 clubs divided into four groups will play the each other and the group champions will advance. No club from Bangladesh registered for the competition.

Royal Thimphu College have been pitted against Bam Khatoon of Iran and Kitchee SC of Hong Kong.

Kiran also informed that Bangladesh women's football team will play at least two more FIFA friendlies in September either against Nepal or any other strong opponents although coach Butler wanted three practice matches as part of preparation for SAFF Women's Championship.