Hampton’s ‘fairy tale’ hour in 4k clarity

England's goalkeeper #01 Hannah Hampton (L) celebrates at the end of the match after England beat Spain on penalties to win the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final football match between England and Spain at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, on July 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

Finals make heroes. Penalty shootouts carve legends; especially out of goalkeepers. But Hannah Hampton's story peels back like an onion: layered; stinging; unexpected.

She was never meant to become immortal with gloves: not with an eye condition that still affects her depth perception; not after being sidelined for months; not with the weight of Mary Earps' legacy hanging over her hands.

Yet on a cool July evening in Switzerland, she stood tall on the biggest stage in European football, saving penalties and hearts alike as England beat reigning world champions Spain to retain the UEFA Women's Euro title on Sunday.

Once a striker in her youth, Hampton's journey to becoming England's No. 1 was anything but conventional.

Born with a serious eye condition (strabismus) that affects her depth perception, she was advised early on to stay away from football. But her family's move to Spain at age five ignited something deeper. Living there for five years, she picked up the language, joined Villarreal's academy, and fell in love with the game.

It wasn't long before she returned to England and made waves. A switch from striker to goalkeeper during her development at Stoke City led to a meteoric rise.

By 16, she was in Birmingham City's first team, dazzling with her feet as much as her hands. "Her passing range is second to none," recalled Ellen White, her former team-mate.

Technically gifted and fiercely determined, Hampton made her senior England debut in 2022: fittingly against Spain. That same year, she celebrated the Euro win from the sidelines but was soon dropped due to behaviour concerns.

The road back was hard; but she made it. "You can't let all the media scrutiny win," she had said after her recall in 2023, when manager Sarina Wiegman noted she had "sorted out personal issues".

There was additional pressure coming into this tournament. Mary Earps, a two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper and England icon, had announced her surprise retirement five weeks before the Euros.

Hampton, still young and still fighting to prove herself, stepped up and left no doubt.

Against Sweden in the quarters, she saved two penalties. And in the final, she denied two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati before sealing the win with a crucial stop from Mariona Caldentey.

"In 120 minutes, the team worked so hard for us all," Hampton said after the final. "So the penalty shootout was my moment to say thank you."

Coach Wiegman, beaming with pride, summed it up best: "Her journey has been incredible. It's a little bit like a fairy tale to stop those penalties in a Euros final."

At 24, with imperfect eyesight but perfect composure, Hampton -- on the biggest stage of her career -- verified the notion that fairy tales are written by those remain defiant.