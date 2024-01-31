Cricket
Whip Mashrafe opts out of BPL

Mashrafe appointed whip
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. File photo

Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza has decided to take a break from the ongoing 10th Bangladesh Premier League T20 and join his responsibility as the Whip in Parliament.

Mashrafe will be available to play for the Strikers further in the season if there is opportunity in between his political commitments and schedule, said a press release from the franchise.. 

In absence of Mashrafe, Sylhet Strikers' vice-captain Mohammad Mithun will be the captain of the team, added the release.

The veteran cricketer led his franchise in all five games of the season, losing all of the matches as they sit at the bottom of the seven-team table.

 

Mashrafe's own form and fitness have also come into question as he failed with the bat while his bowling has been reduced to bit-part roles.

