Mashrafe appointed whip, Noor-E-Alam chief whip

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. File photo

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, member of parliament from Madaripur-1 as the chief whip, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, member of parliament from Narail-2 a whip of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad(JS).

The president also appointed four other lawmakers as whips.

They are: Iqbalur Rahim (Dinajpur -3), Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, (Joypurhat-2), Md Nazrul Islam Babu, (Naraynganj-2), Saimum Sarwar Kamal,(Cox's Bazar-2).

The president gave the appointments, in line with the Bangladesh (Whip) Order, 1972.

Parliament Secretariat's Human Resources Division-1, published the gazette in this regard.

