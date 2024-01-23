Playing unfit Mashrafe is ‘belittling the tournament’, says Ashraful

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful slammed BPL franchise Sylhet Strikers for keeping an unfit Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in the playing eleven, saying that Mashrafe's participation is belittling the tournament.

Mashrafe has been struggling with his fitness after having returned to cricket following an eight-month gap. Before the BPL, the pacer last played in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in May of 2023.

He drew criticism after bowling with a shortened run-up in their opening fixture against Chattogram Challengers on Friday and even though he bagged a wicket with his first delivery, it only highlighted the subpar standard of the tournament.

"He got a wicket with his first delivery. Actually when a young player faces him, they are in doubt about whether to hit him or not since getting out becomes a matter of prestige. Maybe that's why they don't play freely," Ashraful said while talking to the broadcasters today.

"Actually, he [Mashrafe] didn't want to play but the owners wanted him just to be present on the field. I feel that it's belittling the tournament. This kind of tournament is watched all over the world.

"Here we will see our future stars. There is a World Cup in six months and they have Rejaur Rahman Raja in the side, who is sitting in the sidelines. He [Raja] had a chance to do well in this tournament to make a place in the World Cup. That's missing," Ashraful added.

Sri Lankan commentator Russell Arnold also said he was not sure whether Mashrafe was bowling medium pace or off-spin.

"He didn't [look fit]," Arnold said when asked about Mash's fitness.

"Because he was bowling of two or three steps I am not sure whether it was gentle medium pace or off-spin. Ideally you would like more energy and you would like him to do more," Arnold added.