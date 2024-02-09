Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Feb 9, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 05:33 PM

Cricket

Sylhet complete second straight win

Star Sports Report
Fri Feb 9, 2024 05:24 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 05:33 PM
Harry Tector
Sylhet Striker's opener Harry Tector raises his bat after completing his half-century. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sylhet Strikers registered their second win on the trot in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), defeating Khulna Tigers by five wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Harry Tector made 61 off 52 balls while Ryan Burl hit an unbeaten 16-ball 32 as Sylhet chased down a 154-run target with one over to spare.

Earlier, Khulna captain Anamul Haque hit an undefeated 67 off 58 balls and Habibur Rahman Sohan made 46 not out off 30 balls as they posted 153-3 after opting to bat first.

This was Khulna's third defeat in a row and they are now fourth in the points-table with eight points in seven games.

Sylhet, on the other hand, have six points in nine games, having won three out of their last four matches.

Related topic:
cricketBPLSylhet StrikersKhulna Tigers
