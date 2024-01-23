Cricket
Mashrafe admits his BPL participation ‘not ideal’

Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 23, 2024 06:33 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 06:49 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Amid criticism over his fitness, Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza admitted that it's "not an ideal situation" for him to play the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). 

"You cannot explain everything every time. So, what I feel that it's not an ideal situation for me," Mashrafe said during a post-match press conference on Tuesday after his side lose by four wickets against Rangpur Riders. 

Earlier in the day, former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful slammed BPL franchise Sylhet Strikers for keeping an unfit Mashrafe in the playing eleven, saying that Mashrafe's participation is belittling the tournament.

Ashraful further said that Mashrafe's participation is depriving young players, like pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja, from getting competitive match experience. 

Mashrafe opined, "It depends on the team about whom they will consider [for the playing eleven]. But what you are saying, in ideal situation it should be the case… [of younger players playing instead of him]." 

Mashrafe has been struggling with his fitness after having returned to cricket following an eight-month gap. Before the BPL, the pacer last played in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in May of 2023.

He drew criticism after bowling with a shortened run-up in their opening fixture against Chattogram Challengers on Friday, and even though he bagged a wicket with his first delivery, it only highlighted the subpar standard of the tournament.
 

