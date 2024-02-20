Cricket
Tue Feb 20, 2024 07:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 07:00 AM

Uncertainty over Tigers’ coaching positions

Photos: AFP

With Bangladesh's home series against Sri Lanka set to begin on March 4, there is a big question mark over the positions of the team's batting and bowling coaches. 

The BCB formed a committee, headed by BCB's head of programmes, David Moore, along with a number of directors to appoint the next coaches. The committee had begun interviews on February 6, and although many high-profile names had filtered through to the media, most of those names have fallen by the wayside.

Ross Taylor of New Zealand was one of the applicants but his availability had been an issue for the board. Former Australia pace star Shaun Tait did not sit for the interview as prospective bowling coach after he was drafted in by the West Indies Cricket Board. High-profile batting coach prospects had met with refusals too.

Sri Lanka's Thilan Samaraweera, who had previously worked as the Tigers' batting consultant in 2016, was rumoured to be a front-runner but a top BCB official yesterday clarified that Samaraweera is out of the picture.

Stuart Law was also interviewed but there is more certainty of him not being appointed. Law's contract with the under-19 team has also ended, the BCB source informed.

"The terms and conditions were not agreed upon and there are more chances of Stuart Law not being appointed [as batting coach]. Although he has not refused yet," a top BCB official said.

It is expected that in a week's time, the committee would appoint coaches but for now, there is a limbo with former assistant coach Nic Pothas rumoured to be interested in taking up a role as fielding coach.

