Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina posed for photographs with the Australia team. Photo: BCC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today met the members of the Australia and Bangladesh women's cricket teams at her official residence Gono Bhaban today.

BCB President and Minister for Youth & Sports Nazmul Hassan Papon, Acting High Commissioner of Australia in Bangladesh Nardia Simpson, and BCB director and women's win chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanged pleasantries with Nigar Sultana Joty and BCB officials. Photo: BCB

The PM talked with both teams as well as the BCB high-ups. Photo: BCB