Papon laughs off Shakib’s remarks on WC preparation

Shakib Al Hasan's remarks that playing Zimbabwe in a T20 series was not adequate preparation for upcoming the T20 World Cup had caused quite a bit of stir.

On Monday, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that he felt Shakib was just joking since if he was focusing on those finer points, he would be playing the Zimbabwe series instead of the Dhaka Premier League.

"It will be wrong if we consider our performance against Zimbabwe and the USA while thinking about the World Cup," Shakib had said on Saturday.

After Abahani lifted their 23rd Dhaka Premier League title on Monday, the BCB president had to field questions regarding preparations.

"The series we are playing against Zimbabwe is in T20 format as well. Before that we played the BPL and that was competitive. We also played a full series against Sri Lanka. Still preparation is needed. I think what he said, he did so whimsically. If he [Shakib] did it [seriously], he could have played the T20s [against Zimbabwe] but he is playing one-day [in DPL]. I think he was joking," Papon told the media.

The BCB president also denied the notion that the series against Zimbabwe, which the Tigers currently lead 2-0, was being seen as preparation for the World Cup.

Shakib had argued that their preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia had been better and the team reaped the rewards in the tournament. Bangladesh had played New Zealand and Pakistan in a tri-nation series before that World Cup in Australia. Papon felt that the series against Zimbabwe was not preparation for the World Cup.

"The series against Zimbabwe is not preparation for the World Cup. It's part of the FTP schedule and should I hand them [Zimbabwe] points in a series which is in FTP? There is no relation. Regarding the games against USA, we want to play in those conditions to adjust to the wicket and everything," the BCB president said.

There had been an idea brewing during the latter stages of the DPL Super League that the rest of the matches be held in T20 format. Shakib had also said on Saturday that the Super League phase could have been played in T20 format.

The need for a separate T20 format had been felt due to the national team's performances in the format. Papon renounced the idea that a List A tournament can suddenly change format and also identified what problems the board would face in arranging a separate T20 tournament alongside BPL.

"It will have to be done by BCB and I don't think the clubs will be interested. I don't think franchises would be interested either. Stating simply, in our country, when national team players are not involved, the clubs or franchises are not interested. There could be separate tournament for them and that would be a good thing but there is no opportunity for national team players because of the schedule. Already I feel that they are facing a lot of pressure.

"In other countries, when national team players don't play, nothing happens," Papon concluded.

However, given how Bangladesh are faring at the moment, questions will be asked about the preparations going forward.