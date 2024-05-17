Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri May 17, 2024 09:15 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 09:20 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Shakib signs for Major League Cricket side LA Knight Riders

Star Sports Report
Fri May 17, 2024 09:15 PM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 09:20 PM
Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan signed for LA Knight Riders for the upcoming season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, starting on July 5.

LA Knight Rider confirmed the signing in a Facebook post on Friday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The forthcoming edition, which will run till July 28, will be the second season of the six-team franchise league. Teams will be able to draft a minimum of 16 players and a maximum of 19 and can sign up to nine overseas players.

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanMajor League Cricketla knight ridersBCB
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Poor outfield at ZACS puts cricketers at injury risk

2w ago
Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

1w ago

Pooran’s blistering ton hands MI New York MLC 2023 title

9m ago
Tigers’ nostalgic return to old stomping ground

Tigers’ nostalgic return to old stomping ground

3w ago

Papon laughs off Shakib’s remarks on WC preparation

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আ. লীগ এখন জনগণের কাছে গ্রহণযোগ্য সংগঠনে পরিণত হয়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী তার উন্নয়নের মূলমন্ত্র তুলে ধরে বলেছেন, কী পেলাম, না পেলাম সেই চিন্তা করেনি। ভবিষ্যৎ কী সেই চিন্তাও করি না।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘এনজিওগুলো সমস্যা তুলে ধরছে-সমাধান করছে, সরকারের কৃষিবিদরা কী করছেন?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification