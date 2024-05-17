Shakib signs for Major League Cricket side LA Knight Riders

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan signed for LA Knight Riders for the upcoming season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, starting on July 5.

LA Knight Rider confirmed the signing in a Facebook post on Friday.

The forthcoming edition, which will run till July 28, will be the second season of the six-team franchise league. Teams will be able to draft a minimum of 16 players and a maximum of 19 and can sign up to nine overseas players.