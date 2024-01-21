Papon urges timely completion of BNS renovation

Youth and sports minister Nazmul Hassan Papon on Sunday emphasised on the completion of the renovation work at the country's premier sporting venue, the Bangabandhu National Stadium, within its December timeframe.

Papon relayed this instruction to the authorities involved with the BNS renovation in a review meeting with youth and sports secretary Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, additional secretary (administration) M Mostafa Kamal Majumder, additional secretary (development) M Ubaidul Haque, National Sports Council secretary and respective project directors.

"I have asked the project directors to complete the renovation work at BNS as soon as possible and within the deadline," Papon was quoted as saying in a press release from the ministry.

The minister also said that he would visit the BNS, the Sheikh Russel mini stadiums, and a stadium being built for disabled athletes.

"Today I sat with the people involved with three priority projects of sports. You know that Sheikh Russel mini stadiums are being built in every upazila on instruction from the honourable Prime Minister. A total of 125 mini stadiums have already been built in the first phase while the works of another 186 mini stadiums are going on. Besides, I have also been informed about the progress of a stadium for the disabled athletes adjacent to the national parliament and about the BNS. I will soon visit these projects," said Papon, who also gave emphasis on maintenance and use of all sporting infrastructures across the country.