Tigers’ World Cup squad starts to take shape

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha had returned to the country on Sunday and there were quite a few key meetings, including one with selectors and another with cricket operations, before a preparatory squad was announced yesterday for the upcoming home T20I series against Zimbabwe as the World Cup squad starts to take shape.

The head coach yesterday went to Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) and met newly appointed spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed, while the rest of the coaching staff -- David Hemp, Andre Adams and Mohsin Khan -- were available.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The deadline for submitting the 15-member World Cup squad is on May 1, and although the team can be changed later even without injuries, the squad was formed to prepare for both Zimbabwe and matches in the USA. It closely resembles the World Cup squad one, informed chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu.

"We will try to take the highest advantage. We have to submit the World Cup squad by May 1, according to regulations. It's not like this team [preparation camp] would be the World Cup squad. There are many matches, and many things can happen such as injuries. But it will be close to the team [for the World Cup]. It's a matter for the board and it will be up to the board whether to announce it or not," Lipu informed reporters after announcing the Tigers' 17-member squad.

For the preparation camp, priority was given to players that have not had experience in global T20I or have not worked with Hathurusingha in inter-squad sessions or otherwise. The squad will undergo match-scenario training at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from April 26th till April 28th.

Two key players in Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were not named as they are out of the country, while two players who were left out of the camp of prioritised players are Shamim Hossain Patwari and Mehedi Hasan Miraz. Shamim was in the "red zone" after his latest physical performance assessment. Team management sources told this newspaper that his fitness was a serious concern since he completed his four laps in seven minutes at the Bangabandhu National Stadium. Although Miraz was left out, Lipu acknowledged that the player is a backup option for the mega event in June, in case of an injury to an off-spinner.

Soumya Sarkar yesterday was seen doing running sessions at SBNCS and the medical department said that he would undergo fitness tests. Lipu reckoned that he will be carried with the team at the camp for the tactical side of things.

"Maybe Soumya Sarkar may not return to the field by then and whatever opportunity we have, as we can change the squad even without injuries, we will take those opportunities and maybe we will be able to declare the team officially later," remarked the chief selector.

Mohammad Saifuddin, meanwhile, who returned to national team camp after a long time, will have to make his case in the camp and the Zimbabwe series. "It's a good opportunity for him in the Zimbabwe series to return as his old self because we have a lot of interest in him," Lipu said of Saifuddin.

For the opening batting roles, Anamul Haque Bijoy was not considered and Tanzid Hasan Tamim alongside Soumya and Liton Das would be prioritised at the World Cup. Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad and Jaker Ali form the middle-order while Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan are set to be included as all-rounders in the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led squad.

Barring injury issues, the three pacers in Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Sakib alongside Mustafizur are all slated to make the World Cup squad, while spinner Tanvir Islam also has a significant chance of making the cut.