Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu's only sister, Afroza Akter, passed away this morning in Uttara. She was 70.

In a press release today, the BCB extended deep condolences and sympathies to the family of the departed.

Lipu was named chief selector last February. He replaced Minhajul Abedin Nannu, who had been part of the selection panel since 2011 and had held the position of chief selector since 2016.