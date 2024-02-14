Who selected the chief selector?

Who authorised the selection of the national selector became a pertinent question yesterday after vice-chairman of cricket operations committee and national team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon expressed surprise at the manner of Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu's appointment.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) brought in wholesale changes to the selection committee on Monday, replacing two of the most senior figures in the panel in Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar, with Lipu appointed the chief selector and Hannan Sarkar appointed a member selector.

"It was really surprising for me. I had not heard his (Lipu's) name mentioned as a candidate.Many other names were floating around. I am the vice-chairman of cricket operation and yet I knew nothing. This is what surprised me the most," Mahmud told reporters in Chattogram yesterday.

Despite Lipu having had served many roles at the board, it came as a surprise to many that he was made chief selector -- a role he had never served in under any board. On Monday when the decision to appoint Lipu was announced to the media, many of the top officials of the board, who should have had knowledge about the appointment, felt surprised too.

One BCB official said on conditions of anonymity that board members were not aware as the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon had asked director Enayet Hossain to hold a talk with Lipu regarding his availability. Only after Lipu decided to take the role was it placed in the board meeting on Monday.

Since the selection panel is under cricket operations' jurisdictions, the vice-chairman was supposed to be aware of the candidates being sought. It could be argued that the board high-ups wanted to keep things secretive to prevent others from vetoing the proposal.

Mahmud, however, said that there is no question regarding the appointment of Lipu given his knowledge.

"Lipu bhai is a very knowledgeable person. He can do well in this position," Mahmud remarked.

The biggest factor for any selection panel in BCB is the amount of interference from outside the selection panel and the freedom to make their own calls. Former board officials said that they were unsure of whether someone like Lipu can remain in the selection panel amid interference from the board.

Back in 2016, the then selector Faruque Ahmed had resigned because Chandika Hathurusingha was included in the selection panel. While the current selection panel of Minhajul Abedin had no qualms regarding Hathurusingha's involvement in selection, Lipu may end up disagreeing.

When the newly appointed chief selector attended a press conference yesterday, he was asked about the freedom in his role.

"There will be freedom; it was discussed with me. But I don't want to talk about the previous process. Since it's team selection, obviously captain and coach will be involved," Lipu said.

"Without freedom there is no enjoyment in working. The path is always open to come and also to leave," he added.

Lipu, however, did identify that he would talk to the players and also learn about Hathurusingha's philosophy once he gets to meet the head coach.

As the procedure for appointing a chief selector did not involve voices that could have expressed a difference of opinion, it remains to be seen how much of the process will be followed in selection and selectors' freedom in time.