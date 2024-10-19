Shakib-less home Tests: A not so new reality

When it comes to Shakib Al Hasan, nothing is ever that straightforward.

The all-rounder was supposed to call time on his Test career with the first Test against South Africa set to begin on October 21 at his favourite hunting ground -- the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

But Shakib took a U-turn on his plans and chose not to return to Bangladesh, seemingly under the advice of the youth and sports ministry adviser Asif Mahmud, meaning his wish for a farewell Test on home soil will most likely remain unfulfilled.

However, whether this means the Kanpur Test against India will remain as Shakib's final match in the format is not yet 100 percent certain as the all-rounder himself has yet to make it clear.

After the two Tests against the Proteas at home, the Tigers are set to tour the West Indies next month for a three-format series which includes a couple of Tests. So, there remains a possibility that Shakib could hang up his boots over there.

However, there is no doubt that the 37-year-old will not feature in the Mirpur Test as yesterday the selectors dropped him from the 15-man squad for the match, replacing him with left-arm spinner Hasan Murad.

From the second Test against South Africa, Bangladesh were set to enter an era in home Tests where their ace all-rounder would no longer be available. Shakib's absence in the Mirpur Test has preponed that reality by just one game.

Losing Shakib means the Tigers will be without their highest wicket-taker (163) and second-highest run scorer (2979) in home Tests moving forward.

However, life without Shakib in home Tests is not that new for the Tigers, it has not been for at least six years or so.

Shakib's Test career at home, which began in 2007, could broadly be divided into two halves: pre-2018 and post-2018.

From 2007 to 2017, Shakib was a constant figure in home Tests, featuring in all 34 Tests the Tigers played at home, scoring 2307 runs at an average of 40.47 and picking up 128 wickets, averaging 32.24.

But from 2018, Shakib became a more sporadic figure in home Tests as he started skipping series, missed games due to injuries, and was unavailable to play one Test against Zimbabwe in February 2020 due to serving an ICC ban.

In this period, Shakib took part in 11 of the 22 home Tests for Bangladesh, scoring 672 runs and claiming 35 wickets. His batting average dipped to 37.33 while his bowling average improved to 26.11.

Since 2018, Bangladesh won three, drew one, and lost seven of the 11 Tests in which Shakib featured. Two of the three wins were against the West Indies in 2018 and the other was against Ireland last year.

Bangladesh, in fact, performed a tad better in the 11 Tests without Shakib, winning four, which included two wins over Zimbabwe, one over Afghanistan, and a historic maiden triumph over New Zealand last year. They drew four and lost six during this period.

Shakib's sporadic presence in home Tests in the last few years has inadvertently prepared the Tigers for a future without him, hence, the all-rounder's absence in the Mirpur Test should not be that big of a factor in the outcome.