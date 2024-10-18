Hathurusingha raises questions about motive behind his sacking

Former Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Friday issued a statement, raising questions regarding the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) motive behind his sacking from his position.

Hathurusingha, who was served a show-cause notice and suspended from his role last Tuesday, left the country yesterday for Australia where his family lives. The Sri Lankan's post did not stay vacant for even 18 hours as Phil Simmons, who was announced as Harthurusingha's successor immediately after the sacking, took charge of the Tigers the very next day.

Here, we present you the entire statement issued by Hathurusingha:

"To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing this letter to address the recent allegations made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) questioning my integrity and professionalism regarding an alleged assault on a player during the 2023 World Cup match and claims of excessive leave taken without permission. I can not allow this presumption unchallenged without responding. I believe it is essential to clarify the facts as I see them surrounding these accusations and present my side of the story.

Firstly, the alleged incident purportedly occurred in the players' dugout or dressing room, a location that is under constant surveillance during World Cup matches. With over 40 to 50 cameras capturing every moment of the game, I didn't get an opportunity cross examination accuser nor any witness if at all there.

Furthermore, if the incident was as serious as claimed, it is perplexing that the player involved did not report the incident to the team manager or any authority immediately following the alleged event. If a complaint was made, I wonder why I was not questioned or approached for my side of the story at that time. It raises the question as to why the narrative was orchestrated months later by an individual on YouTube?

Regarding the claims of taking leave, I want to clarify that I have consistently sought and received approval from both the CEO and the Chairman of Cricket Operations whenever I have taken personal leave. At no time did the BCB tell me that they were unhappy with my leave situation, but conversely, every time I asked for leave, it was granted by BCB. At no time did I go on leave without their authorisation.

When the new Board members alleged that I had taken excessive leave, they did not account for public holidays, such as Eid, nor the Fridays on which may have occurred during my leave. Nor did they give credit for when I did not take allowed time off during public holidays. As I understand it, according to Bangladesh labour law, I am entitled to "time in lieu" for work done on Fridays. Additionally, as a BCB employee, I am entitled to leave on Fridays and a half-day off on Thursdays.

It is also important to highlight that during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), it is common practice for foreign coaches to take leave. This is not an exception unique to me but rather a norm established for many foreign coaches before my tenure. However leave taken during BPL is not considered over and above the leave entitlement as per my contract.

These allegations appear to me to be premeditated. On the first day of the new president's term, he made a public statement expressing his desire to remove the head coach, which he acknowledged might involve financial repercussions for the BCB. Additionally, I was shocked to receive a "show cause notice" just four hours before the appointment of another head coach, despite the notice stating that I had 48 hours to prove my innocence. This sequence of events raises serious questions about the motives behind these actions.

Given the circumstances, I was advised to leave Bangladesh on security grounds. The combination of these allegations, the swift appointment of a new head coach, and the apparent lack of due process raises significant concerns about the motivation of the new management and the treatment of employees within the BCB.

I am committed to defending my reputation and will cooperate fully with any investigation into these matters. In the end truth will prevail, and I can continue to contribute positively to the sport I love.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Chandika Hathurusinghe"