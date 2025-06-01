Cricket
Sports Reporter
Sun Jun 1, 2025 03:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 03:53 PM

Cricket
Cricket

Pakistan likely to arrive on July 18 for T20I series

Sun Jun 1, 2025 03:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 03:53 PM
Sports Reporter
Sun Jun 1, 2025 03:45 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 03:53 PM
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan cricket team is set to arrive in Bangladesh on the tentative date of July 18, according sources at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Discussions are going on regarding the itinerary of the series with July 20, 22, and 24 being the tentative dates for the three-match T20I series outside the FTP calendar. 

"The two boards are in talks and we will reveal the schedules once they are finalised," a BCB official said. 

The Bangladesh cricket team is currently in Pakistan, taking part in a three-match T20I series in Lahore, which will end today.

After that, the Tigers will leave for Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts.

Bangladesh are set to return from Sri Lanka on July 16, meaning there will not be much time left for rest before the home series against Pakistan.

 

