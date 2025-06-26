Chasing Bayern Munich: Lukas’ story of love and legacy

For many families around the world, football is more than just a game: it's a way of life. This is the case for 15-year-old Lukas Heimbeck, whose life revolves around the game with support from his parents Amber and Martin.

Whether it's Lukas playing for his local junior team or heading off as a group to watch Huntsville City FC in the MLS Next Pro – the United States' third tier – football is the focus every weekend in the Heimbeck household.

Despite this, there has always been one case of unfinished business: the inability for Lukas to see his beloved FC Bayern Munchen play live.

With Nurnberg fan Martin hailing from Bavaria, the family would often travel to Germany to visit relatives, where Lukas was introduced to FC Bayern – the most successful club side in the country.

Despite visiting often, due to timing and ticketing allocations it has never been possible for them to see Bayern play in person.

"We've tried to see FC Bayern Munich play in Germany, but between the lottery-style ticketing system and consistently sold-out matches, we have never had the chance. My son really thought he would never be able to see them play in person," said Amber.

That was the case until it was announced that the FIFA Club World Cup was to be played in the United States, with Bayern drawn to play in Charlotte, North Carolina – only a 90-minute flight away from Huntsville.

"When we found out they were coming to play here, it felt like a dream come true. My son was absolutely ecstatic that he will finally get to see his favourite team live and especially his all-time favourite player, Thomas Muller, before he retires," said Amber. "We knew it would be something we will never forget. For many families like ours, it is more than just a game, it is a lifelong memory!"

Unfortunately for Amber, work commitments meant she was unable to make the trip, but Lukas and Martin were quick to snap-up tickets to watch Bayern take on SL Benfica in the final game of Group C.

Their father-son experience was made all the more memorable with a ticket upgrade that gave them on-pitch access to watch their heroes warm up from close-range, while Muller and a number of his teammates signed Lukas' jersey.

"It was amazing. I know we didn't win in the end but everything leading up to it and then being able to go on the pitch, see the players up close, it was really special. It's in the top five in my lifetime, forever," said Martin.

The 1-0 loss to Benfica was not what the Heimbeck family wanted to see but with Bayern already assured of a spot in the Round of 16, they were able to focus on the positives – including the fact that Lukas' hero, Müller, played the full 90 minutes.

"It was an honour to attend this game to see FC Bayern on the field. It was a great time, even though the result wasn't what we wanted we're through to the knockout rounds anyway so this day is definitely one to remember," said Lukas. "It means a lot for the FIFA Club World Cup to be happening in the United States. This is a bucket list item."

While the Heimbeck's story is a family one, it represents thousands and encapsulates exactly what the FIFA Club World Cup is about: making dreams come true for players, coaches, clubs and – importantly – the fans.

Bringing 32 of the world's best clubs also means bringing together 32 sets of the world's most passionate supporters, all watching their beloved teams compete for the title of world champions. And for some of those fans, just like Lukas Heimbeck, it means getting to see their heroes in the flesh for the first time.

