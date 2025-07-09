Apologetic Pedro has ‘mixed emotions’ after brace against Fluminense

Joao Pedro Junqueira de Jesus was lazing on Copacabana beach 10 days ago. He was relishing Rio de Janeiro's unique attractions, its finest cuts of meat, and the exhilarating parties the Fluminense FC fans were putting on.

The 23-year-old had joined the club as a defensive midfielder when he was nine, and left it as an exhilarating attacker when he was 18. His love for Flu had never left him. Joao Pedro was looking forward to cheering on Renato Gaucho's side in the knockout phase of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Yet today, as masses gathered on the Copacabana to watch Fluminense fight Chelsea FC for a final place, the Brazil forward was their hangman. After the Blues rushed through a deal for Joao Pedro and he was somewhat surprisingly given the nod to spearhead the side in the absence of the suspended Liam Delap, he responded with two glorious goals to crush Fluminense in a 2-0 semi-final victory at MetLife Stadium outside New York City.

"I've got mixed feelings," Joao Pedro told FIFA. "I apologise for the two goals. This is my job. I'm sad to see some of the players I played alongside, some of the staff I know upset. Seeing their sadness is difficult, because I know this was their dream.

"I'm sorry but the Fluminense fans know how much I love the club. I hope to return to Fluminense one day. I can't predict the future, but I hope we see each other again."

The other side of Joao Pedro's emotions were ones of ecstasy. Not only did he bag a brace, but he also scooped the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match award.

"I'm very happy to score two goals and I think it's very important for me to win this trophy," he said. "If it wasn't me, I think it should have been Enzo [Fernandez]. But today it's mine!

"I've been preparing myself for years and years for this moment. To score two goals in the semi-final of the Club World Cup, to win the Player of the Match, it couldn't have been any better. I'm really happy.

"Now we've got a big final. We don't know who we'll play, but it's guaranteed to be a great team. It will be a difficult game for us, but it will also be a difficult game for our opponents. We have a lot of weapons. I think it will be a great game. It will be a worthy final."

Thiago Silva had a superb spell at Chelsea before joining Fluminense last year. He was full of praise for the up-and-coming forward.

"This kid is special," said the Brazil legend. "I have a lot of affection for him. I faced him twice while I was at Chelsea and he was at Watford, and he played two great games against us.

"I didn't expect him to have such an inspired afternoon. He scored with two great shots. I wish Joao Pedro good luck on his path."

