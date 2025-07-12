Chelsea's Fernandez warns about 'dangerous' heat at Club World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez said the scorching heat at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States left him feeling dizzy and described the high temperatures as "dangerous" to play in.

The inaugural 32-team Club World Cup, which concludes on Sunday with Chelsea facing Paris Saint-Germain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, has delivered a spectacle on the pitch but concerns over player welfare and lukewarm attendances in the U.S. have sparked a debate.

Tuesday's semi-final between Chelsea and Fluminense which took place at 3 p.m. local time in New Jersey saw temperatures soar past 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) with over 54% humidity, prompting a National Weather Service warning.

Soaring temperatures in several cities hosting the Club World Cup have been a focal point in the tournament, which is seen as a dry run for next year's men's World Cup.

"Honestly, the heat is incredible. The other day I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy," Fernandez told reporters on Friday.

"Playing in this temperature is very dangerous, it's very dangerous. Moreover, for the spectacle, for the people who come to enjoy the stadium, for the people who watch it at home.

"The game, the speed of the game is not the same, everything becomes very slow.

"Well, let's hope that next year they change the schedule, at least so that it remains a beautiful and attractive football spectacle, right?" the 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina added.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has also previously complained about the heat, saying it was "impossible" to organise regular training sessions in the afternoons in Philadelphia.

"Some places have been really hot, the last round was hot and I was stuck watching it and I was thinking: 'wow, this is so tough.' I felt bad for them but they managed it really well," Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill said.