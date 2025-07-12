“We are going to win”: Chelsea captain issues warning to PSG

Chelsea FC's promising squad has continued to mature right before everyone's eyes while reaching the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final, where the Blues will face mighty Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Developing right along with the young Blues is their 25-year-old captain's comfort as his team's leader.

Speaking pre-match, Reece James displayed the confidence that's expected of someone wearing the armband. His words came from the utmost trust and faith in his Chelsea team-mates.

Judging by James' almost defiant words, the Blues are not afraid of taking on PSG after their impressive 4-0 mauling of Real Madrid C.F. in the semi-finals. After being asked a third time about the daunting challenge against the UEFA Champions League holders, James finally stopped being diplomatic about Chelsea's chances.

"This game is a super high-level game," James said. "They are one of the hottest teams in the world at the moment, but this is a final. This is a one-off game. Everyone has them down as strong favourites, but I've been in many finals before where we've been favourites and we [didn't] come out on top. So this doesn't mean too much to me. And I don't really care to be honest.

"Everyone is [talking about] our opposition, but we'll prepare for them right and we're going to win."

The bold statement is considerably more convincing than the summation of Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, who, while responding in French to the final question of the pre-match media session, switched to English for his last words saying "We're gonna try our best."

James spoke with so much assurance because he firmly believes in what the Blues are capable of with newly signed forwards Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. The right-back also recently found his stride with his fitness, and he is clearly unafraid to use his voice in the dressing room or in public.

Before the 2023/24 season, James was named new team captain by then-coach Mauricio Pochettino. Presenting the honour to the then-23-year-old also symbolised the start of a new era sparked by the May 2022 purchase of the Premier League powerhouse by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Problematic hamstrings interrupted James' growth in his new role. He underwent hamstring surgery in December 2023, limiting him to only five Premier League starts that season. His absence left Thiago Silva, the 38-year-old centre-back playing his final Chelsea campaign, to serve as the main source of inspiration on the pitch for a Blues side learning on the job.

A pre-season hamstring injury delayed James' 2024/25 campaign debut until October, and in November, he suffered another hamstring setback in training. Since his return in January, James has gradually worked his way back into the starting XI, as Maresca has smartly managed his captain's minutes. The coach has even deployed James in midfield to ease the burden on his hamstrings, which remain vulnerable from the sprinting required at full-back.

James was removed from the lineup before the 2-1 quarter-final win against Palmeiras, but he says the late change was precautionary after not "feeling so good in the warm-up." He came off the bench in the 2-0 semi-final victory against Silva and Fluminense FC.

"I've come a long way with my history," James said. "Could I have played? I probably could have played. But if something happened in that game, then I probably would've looked back and thought, 'I had a warning. Why did I not listen?' I thought it was the best decision to not take unnecessary risk and be available, I believe. Thankfully, we won that game."

James had been in fine form until then. He started three Club World Cup games, scoring the opener with a superb free-kick in Chelsea's 4-1 last-16 victory against SL Benfica in extra time.

With midfielder Moises Caicedo returning to training on Friday and both Levi Colwill and Delap back from suspension, the Blues figure to be at full strength for the final. Their emboldened leader believes they will indeed cause an upset in the decider.

"We're expecting a tough game. Don't get me wrong. They are an amazing team," James said. "But we also have an amazing team, and I think we will surprise a lot of people. We've come a long way from our journey when it started. We are looking forward to Sunday."