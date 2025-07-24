Club World Cup title only matters to Chelsea for shirt sales in the US: Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is at it again. This time taking aim at both his old club Chelsea and long-time rival Pep Guardiola in a fiery new interview.

The legendary Portuguese manager, now in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahce after joining last November, didn't mince his words while speaking to Portuguese TV channel Canal 11.

First up in the firing line? Chelsea. Despite the Blues' dominant 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final, Mourinho wasn't exactly handing out praise.

"Okay, this Club World Cup also highlighted a kid who also had a great season at Chelsea, Cole Palmer," he admitted. "But this run to the semifinals reminded me every time I went to the US for pre-season with Real Madrid, with Inter, it reminded me of those games we played there. So, I think this World Cup title is only important for Chelsea, as they'll sell a lot of jerseys with the logo there."

While Chelsea were busy polishing their new trophy, Mourinho had more respect for PSG's European exploits. Luis Enrique's side, who thrashed Inter 5-0 in the Champions League final, impressed the Special One.

"I think PSG was the big winner this season, not because of what they did domestically, because they always win domestically," Mourinho said. "But winning the Champions League and the way they did, especially with the idea of losing their best player [Kylian Mbappe]."

But Mourinho wasn't done yet.

In classic Mourinho style, he then turned his sights on Guardiola, accusing the Manchester City boss of stubbornness when it came to tactics, especially his insistence on playing out from the back.

Taking a swipe at Pep's early City decisions, including axing then-England No.1 Joe Hart, Mourinho didn't hold back.

"If you die with your idea, you're stupid. Coaches have to adapt their ideas to what they have," he said via Marca. "Playing from the back with a wooden goalkeeper is complicated. I remember Guardiola had Hart, the best English goalkeeper. But he wanted Claudio Bravo, but that wasn't enough. So he signed Ederson."