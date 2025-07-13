I want to win Club World Cup final for Jota: Chelsea’s Pedro Neto

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto penned an emotional tribute to his late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final against PSG, stating that he wants to win the title in Jota's memory.

Neto, 25, has been a standout performer for Chelsea in the tournament, leading the team with three goals and topping the dribbles chart with 18 successful take-ons -- just ahead of PSG's Desire Doue, who has 17.

"When I step onto the pitch on Sunday, know that I want to win this competition for Diogo Jota," Neto wrote on Chelsea's official website on Saturday. "He will always be with me. He will always be remembered. My thoughts are still with him, his brother Andre Silva, and their families. It's such a difficult moment."

The football world was stunned last week when Liverpool star Jota tragically passed away in a car accident alongside his brother in Spain.

Following the heartbreaking news, Neto revealed that he spoke with Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. The manager gave him the option to sit out the quarterfinal clash against Palmeiras, a moment Neto described as emotionally overwhelming.

"When I heard the news, I spoke with the coach and everyone was very supportive. We had the game against Palmeiras and it didn't make sense for me not to play. With the personality Diogo had, something else that will always stay with me, I think he would've wanted us to play," he wrote.

Neto did not train on the eve of that match but made the starting eleven regardless. He played 87 minutes and left the field with Chelsea leading 2-1.

The connection between Neto and Jota goes beyond national ties. The two shared a formative season together at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2019-20 season. That year, Wolves' Portuguese contingent, including Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Rui Patricio, and the late Jota, forged a tight bond both on and off the pitch.

"Diogo was part of our group of Portuguese players (at Wolves) – there were quite a lot of us! Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Rui Patricio, myself, and Diogo. We were so close and spent a lot of time together off the pitch," Neto recalled.

"We are still in contact now and these guys, and the memories I have, will stay with me for the rest of my life. It's why it's so tough to now be without Diogo,"Neto revealed.

"He was a warrior, a guy who would always be ready to fight for you. Yet he had this big smile and his laugh…it is one of the things that I will always remember.

"I have this feeling that Diogo is still protecting everyone who was close to him. It's why I want to be a warrior for him. Sunday is no different.

"It will be my second final with Chelsea, and we can be crowned world champions. That is the focus. I want to win. I want to win it for Diogo."

During their single season together at Wolves, Neto and Jota shared the pitch 14 times. While they only combined once for a goal, that moment was a memorable one. Neto provided the assist for Jota's opener in a 4-0 thrashing of Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League. Jota would go on to complete a stunning 11-minute hattrick in that match. Their understanding carried into the international stage as well. In seven appearances together for Portugal, they linked up once more, with Jota scoring in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg, assisted by Neto.