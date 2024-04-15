Tons galore and a hint of controversy as DPL resumes

The action resumed at the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) yesterday after the Eid break with four centuries in three games and a bit of a controversy in the Abahani Limited and Prime Back Cricket Club match in Mirpur.

The game between Abahani and Prime Bank at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium saw three tons scored with the former team notching a decisive 58-run win, their 10th victory in as many games.

Abahani batters asserted dominance early after Prime Bank sent them to bat first.

After a century stand between Anamul Haque (45 off 73) and Mohammad Naim, who struck 105, his eighth List A ton, there was enough time for Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Abahani skipper, to hammer a 85-ball 118, laced with 13 fours and four sixes.

While Shanto was picking up his 11th List A ton, Towhid Hridoy at the other end raged with a 35-ball 65 during a 123-run stand as Abahani notched a score of 341 for four.

The controversial moment of the match came during the Abahani innings, when a leg before wicket (lbw) appeal against Naim, who was on 69 at the time, was turned down by the umpire. Prime Bank players were disgruntled by the decision, as they believed the batsman was clearly trapped in front.

Prime Bank captain Tamim Iqbal spoke with the umpires and at one point the whole team got together and it appeared they might go off the field. After a discussion between the umpires and the Prime Bank players, the match continued following the short delay.

At the day's end, the umpires did not file a report against Tamim or Prime Bank in relation to the delay.

Prime Bank's chase faced early disruption when Tamim (one), Zakir Hasan (eight)and Shahadat Hossain Dipu (12) departed early.

Parvez Hossain struck 56 off 70 deliveries before Mushfiqur Rahim took the burden of closing the gap, hitting his 15th List A ton during an unbeaten 111 off 105 balls as Prime Bank were all out for 283 in 49.4 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up three wickets each.

At BKSP Ground-3 in Savar, Legends of Rupganj picked up their sixth win to maintain their sixth place in the standings, defeating Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by 10 wickets.

The match was interrupted for a short while due to a fire caused by a short circuit at the venue. But the fire contained very quickly and play resumed after a 10-minute delay.

Gazi were bowled out for 150 with Shuvagata Hom picking up four wickets while veteran Mashrafe Bin Mortaza bagged two.

In reply, Rupganj opener Tawfiq Khan Tushar torched the Gazi Group Cricketers with a blazing 66-ball 114 not out with 12 fours and eight sixes as they romped to victory.

At Fatullah's Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club won by five wickets against Partex Sporting Club thanks to Nurul Hasan Sohan's unbeaten 76 and Taibur Rahman's 39 not out which saw them chase down Partex's 205 all out.

Shafiqul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Sheikh Jamal with four for 32 while Taibur, who picked up the man of the match award, bagged three for 19.