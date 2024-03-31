Debutant Mohobbot steals the show in DPL

Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy opener Mohobbot Hossen stole the show on his List A debut with a 47-ball 63, which featured seven sixes and three fours, powering his side to a 71-run win over Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in their Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match at the BKSP Ground 3 in Savar today.

Rain reduced the match to a 43-over-a-side contest. Debutant Mohobbot's blitz and Iftikhar Hossain's 41 off 63 balls helped Gazi Tyres post 237-9 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Rupganj's Shamsur Rahman hit 58 off 62 balls and opener Aich Mollah made 42 off 61 but eight of their batters could not get into double figures as they got bundled out for 166 in 38.2 overs.

Maruf Mridha and Shamim Mia clamed three wickets each for Gazi Tyres to hand Rupganj their seventh straight defeat.

Mohobbot, who made his List A debut at the age of 29, was named the player of the match.

At BKSP Ground 4, Abdul Mazid's unbeaten 105 off 102 balls guided Brothers Union to a four-wicket win against Partex Sporting Club, chasing 225.

In Fatullah, Shinepukur Cricket Club's Mukidul Islam and Nayeem Ahmed claimed four and three wickets respectively to bundle out City Club for 84, sealing a 92-run win.