Tigresses suffer another heavy defeat

Yet another disappointing batting display saw the Bangladesh women's cricket team suffer a 56-run defeat (DLS) in the rain-interrupted fourth T20I against India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Chasing a revised target of 125 runs in a game that was reduced to 14 overs a side, Bangladesh could only manage 68 for seven. India, who had already clinched the five-match series with convincing wins in the previous three matches, went 4-0 up and pose a threat to sweep the series clean with a win in the final T20I on Thursday at the same venue.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for India as she smashed a 26-ball 39, laced with five boundaries. And cameo innings from opener Smriti Mandhana (22 off 18), Dayalan Hemalatha (22 off 14), and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (24 off 15) meant the visitors posted a daunting 122 for six in 14 overs.

For Bangladesh, pacer Marufa Akter and legspinner Rabeya Khan scalped two wickets each.

The Tigresses, who have been suffering miserably in the batting department, saw only three batters reach the double-figure mark. Opener Dilara Akter's 21 off 25 deliveries was the highest for Bangladesh while Rubya Haider scored 13 off 17 and Shorifa Khatun remained unbeaten for a run-a-ball 11.