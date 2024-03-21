Cricket
Thu Mar 21, 2024
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 08:01 PM

Nahida becomes Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in Women's ODIs

Thu Mar 21, 2024
PHOTO: BCB

Slow left-arm spinner Nahida Akter overtook Salma Khatun's record of 52 wickets in the first ODI against Australia in Mirpur today on 21 March. 

Nahida Akter's haul of 2-27 against Australia in Mirpur on Thursday, which included the wickets of Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner, rattled the Australia middle-order and also secured her place as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Women's ODIs.

The previous best for Bangladesh was Salma Khatun with 52 wickets at an average of 22.69.

Having made her debut in 2015 as a mere 15-year-old, Nahida has become Bangladesh's leading bowler over the years. She is already the highest wicket-taker in the T20I format, with her 86 wickets at 16.15 being two better than Salma's 84 scalps at 18.57. 

In the ODIs, Nahida's wickets have come at an average of 21.84, with an economy of 3.76. Of late, she has been instrumental in setting up Bangladesh wins over India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Most wickets for Bangladesh in Women's ODIs
Player                       Wickets 
Nahida Akter             53
Salma Khatun           52
Rumana Ahmed        50
Jahanara Alam         48
Khadija Tul Kubra     42

Despite her economical spell today, Australia overcame the Bangladesh challenge with ease. The tourists secured a 118-run win in the first ODI, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the series. This three-game ODI contest is a part of the ICC Women's Championship.

Nahida AkterBangladesh Women's Cricket teamSalma Khatun
