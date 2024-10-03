Women's T20 WC 2024
Star Sports Desk
Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:13 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:19 PM

Most Viewed

Women's T20 WC 2024

Nahida becomes first Bangladesh woman to claim 100 T20I wickets

Star Sports Desk
Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:13 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:19 PM
Bangladesh's Nahida celebrates picking up a Scotland wicket in Sharjah on October 3, 2024. Photo: BCB

Nahida Akter has become the first Bangladesh woman to take 100 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals, as her side secured a 16-run victory over Scotland in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener in Sharjah today.

The left-arm spinner, who took the final wicket of the match, reached the milestone in her 88th appearance.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At 24, she is also the second-youngest woman to achieve this feat, behind Rwanda's 20-year-old all-rounder Henriette Ishimwe.

Last November, Nahida became Bangladesh's first player to bag the ICC Women's Player of the Month award.

Related topic:
Nahida Akter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nahida fifer sets up five-wicket win for Bangladesh

11m ago
Bangladeshi women's cricketer Nahida Akter

'Earlier 10 people would say negative things, now six do'

5m ago

Nahida in ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

8m ago

Tigresses’ focus only on cricket

5m ago
Nahida Akter

Nahida wins ICC women’s player of the month award

9m ago
|নারী টি-২০ বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

নারী টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপে এক দশকের হারের বৃত্ত ভাঙল বাংলাদেশ

এই প্রতিযোগিতায় টানা ১৬ ম্যাচ হারার তেতো স্বাদ পেরিয়ে জয়ের আনন্দ মিলল তাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

আদানির সঙ্গে বিদ্যুৎ চুক্তি খতিয়ে দেখবে জাতীয় রিভিউ কমিটি

২৯ মিনিট আগে