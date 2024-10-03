Nahida becomes first Bangladesh woman to claim 100 T20I wickets

Bangladesh's Nahida celebrates picking up a Scotland wicket in Sharjah on October 3, 2024. Photo: BCB

Nahida Akter has become the first Bangladesh woman to take 100 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals, as her side secured a 16-run victory over Scotland in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener in Sharjah today.

The left-arm spinner, who took the final wicket of the match, reached the milestone in her 88th appearance.

At 24, she is also the second-youngest woman to achieve this feat, behind Rwanda's 20-year-old all-rounder Henriette Ishimwe.

Last November, Nahida became Bangladesh's first player to bag the ICC Women's Player of the Month award.