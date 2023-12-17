Cricket
Murshida, Nahida help Bangladesh win first ODI in South Africa

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh batter Murshida Khatun and left-arm spinner Nahida Akter starred as the Tigresses thumped South Africa by 119 runs in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.

The win gave the Tigresses their first-ever ODI win in South Africa in nine matches. This is the visitors' third win in the 50-over format against South Africa, with the other two coming at home in 2012 and 2017.  

Murshida scored an unbeaten 100-ball 91 laced with 12 fours to propel Bangladesh to their highest-ever ODI total of 250 for three, and Nahida returned three wickets for 33 runs to help bundle out the hosts for 131 in 36.3 overs.

Bangladesh imposed a trial by spin which stifled the hosts as four of their spinners --Sultana Khatun (2), Rabeya Khan (2), Fahim Khatun (2) and Nahida -- were responsible for the fall of nine wickets, while frontline pacer Marufa Akter scalped one. 

 

Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st odiBCBNahida AkterMurshida Khatun
