Dilara smashes fastest ton as Abahani hit unprecedented 404

Dilara Dola of Abahani Limited at the BKSP-4 ground in Savar on June 07, 2024. Photo: BCB

Abahani's Dila Dola registered the fastest century in the history of Women's Dhaka Premier League (WDPL), helping her team amass a record 404 for six in their encounter against Jahid Ahsan Sohel Cricket Club at the BKSP-4 ground in Savar today.

Dilara reached three figures in 54 balls, surpassing Jesia Akter's ton off 66 balls scored for Mohammedan Sporting Club in 2022-23 season.

Featuring 13 fours and five sixes, Dola's flamboyant knock ended soon afterwards, at 104 off 58 deliveries, as the keeper-opener was bowled by Purobi Patwari.

Joining the party with Dola was Shorna Akter, batting at No. 4, who also tallied a dominating, if not as menacing, team-high score of 118 off 90 balls. Shorna hit 10 fours and five of the 16 sixes hit by Abahani.

Shorna and Dilara had set the foundations for a massive total, and some quick-fire action at the back-end of the innings from Nahida Akter (23-ball 35) and captain Jahanara Alam (15-ball 29) ensured Abahani in hitting an unprecedented 400-run mark.

The Sky Blues overtook Mohammedan's 392-3, which they had achieved against Gulshan Youth Club earlier in the season – a match that also featured twin centurions in Murshida Khatun and Sobhana Mostary.

At the time of filing this report, the chasing team were in shambles early on, having lost four batters for seven runs inside the seventh over.