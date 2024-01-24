'Hard-working' Nahida’s effort recognised

Unaware of the news that she was named in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year for 2023, Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter yesterday was mourning the demise of her grandmother who passed away just a day ago.

When congratulated for being the first-ever woman cricketer to be named in the ODI TOY, the grieving cricketer was taken aback and could not express her emotions properly due to a loss in the family. Rumana Ahmed is the only other Bangladeshi woman cricketer to have been included in an ICC TOY but in a different format -- in T20Is in 2018.

"Honestly, I got the news first from you but I really don't know how to react. My grandmother just passed away yesterday (Monday) and I am here in my hometown for her last rites. I am not in a position to say anything," were the words that a mourning Nahida could utter when contacted over the phone by The Daily Star yesterday.

While it was understandable that Nahida was overwhelmed by distress, this achievement will surely motivate the left-arm spinner in the coming days.

Just a month ago, Nahida became the first Bangladeshi to be named in the ICC Women's Player of the Month for December last year, and her inclusion in the ODI TOY is a testament to her consistent performance in 2023.

The left-arm spinner took 20 wickets last year, the second-most in women's ODIs in 2023. Nahida shone in Bangladesh's series victory over Pakistan at home, picking up seven wickets. In the second ODI of the series, Nahida was handed the responsibility to bowl in the Super Over after the game had ended in a draw, and the 23-year-old conceded only seven in that over as Bangladesh bounced back in the series with a thrilling win.

"Nahida has always been a crucial member of the team and she has performed consistently over the past few years. This recognition justifies her hard work," Rashed Iqbal, Bangladesh women's team performance analyst, told The Daily Star yesterday.

"She is someone who always wants to improve her game and asks questions all the time to work on her weaknesses. I think her ability to bowl at a tight line and length consistently makes her special as a bowler and she has been instrumental behind Bangladesh's win most of the time," Rashed added.

Last year has been a memorable one for the Bangladesh women's team, with the Tigresses clinching series over Pakistan at home, drawing a series against a strong Indian side before capping off the year with a maiden T20I win in South Africa.

"Players like Nahida and others are improving because we are now playing regularly against big teams -- both home and away. It's not that we will get results immediately; the recent successes have come due to our long-term planning. I think it's just the start for our girls and I can assure you that there will be many more players from Bangladesh who will feature in the ICC team of the year in the coming days," Rashed said.