Tigresses back to drawing board after heavy defeat

The possibility of Bangladesh suffering a big-margin defeat against the reigning world champions Australia, despite playing on home conditions, was in the offing. Yet, when the visitors were pegged back to four down for 48 in the morning, it might have ignited hopes in the Bangladesh dressing room that something historic may happen in the first of three ODIs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

However, while the lower-order helped the Aussies get to a really challenging score, of 213 for seven, the Tigresses lost their last eight wickets for just 25 runs to get bundled out for 95, suffering a 118-run loss.

Earlier, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter gave the hosts a bright start with the ball. Once Fahima Khatun bagged Beth Mooney after a resilient 64-ball 25, leaving Australia at 78 for five, the tail-up Tigresses looked under control.

Eventually, an unbeaten 67-run eighth-wicket stand off 56 deliveries by Annabel Sutherland's 58 and Alana King's stormy 46 -- who hit Fahima for four sixes and a four as the innings' final over yielded 29 runs, becoming the most expensive one in women's ODI -- took the game out of Bangladesh's control. But the 30-odd partnerships in the middle of the innings was where Bangladesh lost their stronghold and momentum as a consequence.

"I felt, the bowling was a bit bad if you are asking about the difference between the two sides. I feel our bowlers are capable of better showing," Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter said at the post-match press conference.

Nahida, however, was not willing to concede that the 29-run over sent them on the backfoot.

"No, it's part of cricket. Some days it goes well, some days not so much. Overall, during our bowling innings, they got set in the middle of the innings and built a good partnership. If we could break that partnership, the scenario would have changed.

"Of course, they [Australia] have the experience, but we were bowling here and there, which is why they were playing easily," she said, adding that the three run outs had derailed their chase.

"[Nigar Sultana] Joty Apu and Sobhana [Mostary] were building a good partnership but somehow the run outs pegged us behind," she said.

Nahida's two wickets for a miserly 27 runs in 10 overs enabled her in surpassing Salma Khatun's 52 dismissals to become the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in women's ODIs, but she was not focusing on records.

"Of course, we will work on our shortcomings and discuss them, in order to come back in the next match," she added.

On the winning camp, Alana King said that the seven-time world champions got the drift early on how to bat in these kinds of tracks.

"I think the top order did a really good job, assessing the conditions really early and communicated that back to the dressing room. I thought Annabel batted really well, as well as Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner. So, they set the foundation for me to come in at the end and have some fun," King said.

"We just wanted to build a partnership. And I think the message that got sent out to the dugout was that the longer you are in, the easier it is going to be to bat," she added.

Bangladesh will now be eager to come back in the series, just like they did against India last year, knowing full well that the basics such as fielding and picking the right time to attack, with either bat or ball, would be key against the all-conquering Australia in their first tour in the country.