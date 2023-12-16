Tigers confident of flipping script

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham posed with the trophy of the three-match ODI series between the teams, set to begin on December 17, in front of the iconic Dunedin Railway Station yesterday. Photo: Twitter

Bangladesh are set for a steep challenge in trying conditions in New Zealand as their white-ball tour against the 2023 World Cup semifinalists begins with the first of three ODIs at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday (Bangladesh time 4:00 am).

For Najmul Hossain Shanto and his troops, however, the island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean is no longer an alien territory. The current trip is Bangladesh's fourth in New Zealand in the past six years -- the most compared to other countries in the period -- but the visitors are still searching for their maiden win in white-ball formats there.

The last ODI series ended 3-0 in favour of the hosts in 2021 -- extending Bangladesh's winless streak in ODIs on New Zealand shores to 16 games -- with the Tigers failing to contend in any of those games.

The three-match ODI series will also serve as a springboard for Bangladesh to somewhat soothe the wounds of their abysmal World Cup campaign in India. Despite the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, still recovering from a finger injury, the Tigers will remain buoyant following a drawn Test series with New Zealand at home earlier this month.

Turns out, Mount Maunganui Test triumph last year is still providing the visitors with hope of rewriting history once more. Shanto, who guided Bangladesh to their first-ever home Test victory against New Zealand in Sylhet last month, said that they "look to win this series".

"We have a very good team, and last year we won one a Test match here," Shanto said yesterday following the trophy-unveiling ceremony alongside his counterpart, Tom Latham.

Earlier, the Tigers enjoyed a fruitful outing in their lone warm-up match -- having posted over 300 runs en route to a 26-run win over New Zealand XI on Thursday.

"I think the boys played some good cricket and the wicket was fantastic. Preparation wise, everyone is doing their job. The New Zealand eleven played some good cricket, so it was a great practice match, giving us confidence for this series," he added.

Along with Shanto, who sat out of the practice match, batting mainstay Mushfiqur Rahim, all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and pacer Shoriful Islam are anticipated to return in the starting lineup.

Given how the warm-up game went, the Tigers thinktank could upvote in featuring uncapped Rishad Hossain after the leg-spinner took three wickets and hit a blistering 54-ball 87 while batting at number seven.

The hosts, meanwhile -- having rested two veterans in Kane Williamson and Tim Southee -- will be relying on several fresh faces, with World Cup sensation Rachin Ravindra set to resume from where he had left off.