Tamim informs BCB he will not return to international cricket in 2024

Mahmud feels talks of conditions for return are ungainly

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal's international career has been in the media limelight for a while with the batter himself recently saying that he would talk to the board regarding his career. Tamim yesterday held a long meeting with designated board members and it was learned that the batter has informed that he will not be returning to international cricket this year.

Tamim has also informed that he will not be playing Tests anymore because of his physical state and fitness issues. If he returns, he will return with the ODI format next year, a BCB source told The Daily Star today.

The left-handed opener has also informed about his objections regarding certain things and issues. Tamim had himself said during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) that a lot of things have to be right for him to return to the national team. He earlier skipped the ODI World Cup in India and the decision continues to create media storm to this day.

"We have heard about everything from him and we have talked to him too. We will convey the message to the president and we feel that this issue would be settled pretty quickly," cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, BCB director and Abahani Limited coach Khaled Mahmud said that he did not want to comment on whether this delay in decisions is impacting Bangladesh cricket. He however cited that the matter needs to be resolved.

"I feel that the quicker this matter is resolved, the better as it has become a thing that's the talk of the town on a daily basis, I feel that Bangladesh cricket is above everything," Mahmud said at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today following Abahani's match against Partex Sporting Club.

He said that Tamim is a vital player but talks about conditions for return were ungainly.

"There is nothing to argue about Tamim's experience or his performances. I haven't talked to Tamim in a while. Even during the BPL, I only got to shake hands with him after the game but did not discuss things so I can't say what he wants.

"Since he wanted to talk with the president, it's better we don't talk. Why he doesn't want to play or what has to happen for him to play, is something which is better if he clears it with the board and the president," Mahmud said, expressing his wish for the matter to be resolved directly through talks between the board president and the player, which BCB sources claim already happened.

"But we all want Tamim to return if he is fit and fine and if he wants to play then he will definitely play. But it seems something different when we hear that he will play under certain conditions being a cricketer.

"I will play for the national team and the nation or the national team is above everything. In that regard, whether there will be conditions or not is something that feels bad to hear.

"Tamim has served the national team for so many years and we need him. If the team management, selectors and coach feel that Tamim is needed then of course. But getting that in return for something or how logical would that be, isn't something I can say," Mahmud concluded.