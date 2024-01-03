Cricket
Reuters, Cape Town
Wed Jan 3, 2024 02:11 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 02:16 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

South Africa opt to bat in Elgar's final Test

Reuters, Cape Town
Wed Jan 3, 2024 02:11 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 02:16 PM
South Africa's Dean Elgar plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against India amid glorious sunshine at Newlands on Wednesday as the hosts seek a series sweep against the top ranked side in the world.

South Arica have made three changes to the team that won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs on a lively wicket in Pretoria.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Middle order batter Tristan Stubbs makes his debut in the place of injured regular captain Temba Bavuma.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj earns his 50th cap in the place of injured Gerald Coetzee and seamer Lungi Ngidi comes into the team for Keegan Petersen as the hosts opt for an extra bowler.

"It looks an interesting wicket, a few snakes in it, hopefully it comes to the fore when we bowl," Elgar said. "It is a big hurdle for us and a big test, this is our marquee game for the season. We have to start well."

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted he would have batted first had he won the toss as the visitors made two changes.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from back spasms and replaces Ravichandran Ashwin, while seamer Mukesh Kumar comes in to play his second Test for Shardul Thakur.

"There will be enough in the pitch for the seamers, so hopefully we can cash in on it," Rohit said. "It is important for us to forget what has happened in the past, it is about the present."

The match is a final in his 12-year Test career for Elgar, who announced his retirement ahead of the series.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt.), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Related topic:
Dean ElgarSouth AfricaindiaRohit SharmaNewlandsTest cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Mitchell Marsh

Pandya replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

2w ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan leave out Shaheen for third Australia Test

1d ago
Eden Gardens set for top-of-table contest

Eden Gardens set for top-of-table contest

India's top court orders elections in Kashmir by Sept 2024

Indian SC upholds repeal of Article 370, orders polls in Kashmir by September 2024

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গুজবের বিরুদ্ধে সতর্ক থাকুন: সাংবাদিকদের উদ্দেশে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘অনলাইন নিউজ মিডিয়া এখন দ্রুত বিকাশ লাভ করছে। মানুষ এখন মুদ্রিত সংবাদপত্রের পরিবর্তে অনলাইনে খবর পড়ার জন্য ক্রমবর্ধমান হারে ব্রাউজ করছে—যা প্রিন্ট মিডিয়ার জন্য একটি চ্যালেঞ্জ হিসেবে উপস্থিত হচ্ছে।...

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

২০২৩ সালে বাংলাদেশের কয়লাভিত্তিক বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রায় তিনগুণ বেড়েছে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification